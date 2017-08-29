UN envoy meets with Libyan Speaker on solving political crisis

Source: Xinhua| 2017-08-29 05:54:37|Editor: Yurou

TRIPOLI, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of the UN Support Mission in Libya, Ghassan Salame, on Monday met with Agila Saleh, Libya's eastern-based parliament Speaker, in the eastern Libyan city of Al-Gubba.

The meeting discussed means to solve the political and economic crisis in Libya, as well as future elections.

"The future of the political agreement is up to the Speaker and other Libyan leaders, with whom I will meet before the Eid," Salame said.

Salame has met with Saleh on Aug. 7 and discussed the political situation in the country and ways to strengthen Libya's independence and the stability of its institutions.

Recently-appointed Salame replaced Martin Kobler, who led a series of political dialogue sessions between Libya's rival parties, which ended in signing a political agreement and appointing a unity government.

However, Libya remains politically divided amid insecurity and unrest.