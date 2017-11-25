Chinese FM: All parties should strive for negotiation on Korean Peninsula nuclear issue

Source: Xinhua| 2017-11-25 00:44:48|Editor: Zhou Xin

BEIJING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- All parties should work together to bring the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue back to the track of dialogue and negotiation, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday.

Wang made the remarks when meeting with visiting French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian.

It was comforting that, with the backing of UN Security Council resolutions, the situation on the Korean Peninsula was stable recently, said Wang.

According to Wang, there are three ways forward: resuming negotiations, maintaining the status quo or returning to confrontation.

"The most valuable lesson learned from the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue, which has lasted for more than twenty years, is if all parties concerned work for a common goal, agreements then follow," Wang said.

On the other hand, if some countries misunderstand and flex their muscles, the opportunities for peace disappear, Wang added.

It is important to fully implement UN Security Council resolutions and bring the the issue back to the negotiating table as soon as possible, Wang stressed.