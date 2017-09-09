Tanzanian police arrest three senior mining firm officials over tanzanite fraud

Source: Xinhua| 2017-09-09 22:04:42|Editor: Zhou Xin

DAR ES SALAAM, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- Tanzanian police in Manyara region questioned three officials of Sky Associates Group Limited which owns Tanzanite One Mining Limited, a gemstone mining company, police said on Saturday.

The three officials were implicated in two reports by parliamentary investigative committees presented to President John Magufuli on Thursday.

The arrest of the officials followed a directive by President Magufuli who had instructed defense and security organs to investigate top officials implicated in the report.

Francis Massawe, the Manyara regional police commander, said the three officials were arrested in Arusha on Thursday evening, hours after the president was presented with the report and they were later escorted under heavy police guard to Babati, the headquarters of Manyara region.

Massawe said police were likely to arrest more Sky Associates Group Limited officials and officials from State Mining Corporation, a government owned mining enterprise, also mentioned and implicated in the reports presented to President Magufuli.

On Friday, Tanzanian police chief said they have started investigating senior officials implicated in the two reports by parliamentary investigative committees on diamonds and tanzanite mining.