Chinese vice premier meets Sudanese PM, pledging pragmatic cooperation

Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli meets with Sudan's First Vice-President and Prime Minister Bakri Hassan Saleh in Khartoum, Sudan, Aug. 25, 2017. (Xinhua/Gao jie)

KHARTOUM, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- Visiting Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli met with Sudan's First Vice-President and Prime Minister Bakri Hassan Saleh here Friday, with both sides pledging to deepen pragmatic cooperation in various fields.

Zhang said that since the establishment of diplomatic ties more than five decades ago, China and Sudan have been good friends and partners that have always supported each other.

In the next phase, the two sides should implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, and further promote the development of the China-Sudan strategic partnership, Zhang said.

He pointed out that the two sides should further enhance political mutual trust, and support each other on issues of core interest and major concern.

Both parties should deepen pragmatic cooperation, and consolidate and promote cooperation on oil, capacity and infrastructure, Zhang said.

The two countries should also cooperate more in terms of people-to-people exchanges and culture, and strengthen cooperation in fields such as education, health care and tourism.

For his part, Saleh said that in 2015, the two heads of state decided to promote bilateral relations to the Sudan-China strategic partnership, an unprecedented high level.

The Sudanese side thanks China for its unselfish support, and Sudan will always support China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, Saleh said.

He expressed willingness to work with the Chinese side to implement the consensus and agreements already reached, so as to better serve the Sudanese and Chinese people.

The two leaders also witnessed the signing of multiple cooperation agreements, including jointly implementing the Belt and Road Initiative.

The Chinese vice premier is on a four-nation visit to Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Sudan and Namibia from Aug. 21 to 29. Sudan is his third stop.