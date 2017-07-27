China, Russia hold meeting on law enforcement, security cooperation

Source: Xinhua| 2017-07-27 19:19:35|Editor: Mengjie

Meng Jianzhu, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, and Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, hold the fourth meeting on institutional cooperation in law enforcement and security between China and Russia in Beijing, capital of China, July 27, 2017. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, July 27 (Xinhua) -- China and Russia held their fourth meeting on institutional cooperation in law enforcement and security in Beijing on Thursday.

The meeting was co-chaired by Meng Jianzhu, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, and Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev.

"China-Russia ties have a steady and healthy development guided by the two countries' leaders," Meng said, pointing that the two sides should implement the consensus reached by the two leaders, strengthen cooperation in law enforcement and security, and make efforts to work through security challenges.

"Russia is ready to work closely with China to safeguard the two countries' security interest," Patrushev said.

China's Public Security minister Guo Shengkun also attended the meeting.