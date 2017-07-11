Premier calls for more efforts to promote economic upgrading in west China

Source: Xinhua| 2017-07-11 22:09:23|Editor: An

XI'AN, July 11 (Xinhua) -- Premier Li Keqiang had underlined the importance of reform and innovation in promoting the economic development and upgrading in west China.

Li made the remarks during an inspection trip in northwest China's Shaanxi Province from Monday to Tuesday.

At the Yangling Area of China (Shaanxi) Pilot Free Trade Zone, Li spoke highly of the administrative reform carried out in the area, which allows people to apply for business license through WeChat, China's leading social media app.

He called for continued reform and opening-up to create a business environment where institutional transaction costs are low, both domestic and foreign businesses are willing to come, and high-quality human resources would stay, so as to help boost the development of west China.

The premier also visited the Yangling Agricultural Cloud Co., where he saw a cloud map of big data information helping farmers.

He said the agricultural sector depends on weather as well as "cloud," and it will help strengthen the sector by combining agriculture and modern technology such as the "Internet plus."

At a mass entrepreneurship and innovation park, the premier said mass entrepreneurship and innovation has great potential for development in the rural areas, and asked local governments to create a good environment in this regard to help farmers increase their income.