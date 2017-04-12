China reiterates call for talks on Korean Peninsula issues

Source: Xinhua| 2017-04-12 18:52:27|Editor: Yamei

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang (Photo source: fmprc.gov.cn)

BEIJING, April 12 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday again expressed the expectation that all parties should work together to return to negotiations about Korean Peninsula nuclear issues at an early date.

At a daily briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said that China had noted that U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson recently said regime change in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) is not an objective for the United States.

Lu said that China also is in favor of the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, adding that China's stance is consistent that denuclearization and peace on the Korean Peninsula should be achieved through talks and peaceful means.

"China expects serious consideration by relevant parties of the 'dual-track' approach and 'suspension for suspension' proposal put forward by China," said Lu, expressing hope that relevant parties will increase mutual trust and understanding through contact and talks.

China recently proposed a "dual-track approach" to promote denuclearization of the Peninsula and establish a peace mechanism in parallel and "suspension for suspension" to defuse the looming crisis on the Korean Peninsula.

As a first step, the DPRK may suspend its nuclear and missile activities in exchange for the suspension of large-scale joint military exercises by the United States and the Republic of Korea (ROK).