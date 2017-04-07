Vehicle crashes into crowd on Stockholm street, 3 dead

Source: Xinhua| 2017-04-07 23:44:59|Editor: Mu Xuequan

Police officers stand guard on a street after an attack in central Stockholm, capital of Sweden, on April 7, 2017. A truck rammed into people on a central Stockholm street before crashing into a department store on Friday, with police and witnesses saying three people had died and eight others injured in the incident. (Xinhua/Rob Schoenbaum)

STOCKHOLM, April 7 (Xinhua) -- A truck rammed into people on a central Stockholm street before crashing into a department store on Friday, with police and witnesses saying three people had died and eight others injured in the incident.

"Sweden has been attacked. Everything indicates that this is a terror attack," Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven told a press conference.

Police have urged people to stay indoors, the SVT news reported, adding that the Parliament building, the Riksdag, has been cordoned off.

All metro services in the Swedish capital city have been suspended following the incident, Radio Sweden reported.

The truck involved in the incident was hijacked earlier on Friday from outside a restaurant in central Stockholm, according to Radio Sweden.

According to witnesses and sources, a man has been taken into custody by police at Olof Palme street a short distance from where the truck drove into the store Ahlens on Drottninggatan street in central Stockholm, Aftonbladet reported.

"It is one of our distribution vehicles running deliveries. Someone jumped into the driver's cabin and drove away with the car while the driver was unloading," the SVT reported, quoting sources.

An attack on any of the European Union (EU) member states is an attack on the bloc all, said European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker following the Stockholm attack.

Extending condolences to the families of the victims, Juncker said, "We stand shoulder to shoulder in solidarity with the people of Sweden and the Swedish authorities can count on the European Commission to support them in any which way we can."

Danish politicians have condemned the attack in Stockholm on Friday and expressed condolences to the victims.

Danish Prime Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen said in a statement that the attack was "a cowardly attempt to subdue us and our peaceful way of life in Scandinavia."

"It is a day of mourning. It is also a day of will to fight the darkness," Rasmussen said.

"For each attempt to bend us, we are moving closer together," the prime minister added. "My thoughts are with the victims and their relatives."

In his twitter account, Rasmussen said shortly after the attack that he was "horrified by the terrible accident."

The Danish authorities are closely monitoring the situation in Stockholm, according to the statement.

Danish Minister of Foreign Affairs Anders Samuelsen also expressed his support to Swedish people on twitter.

"My deepest condolences to our Swedish friends and neighbors after Stockholm (attack). We think of you and stand together (with you)," Samuelsen said.