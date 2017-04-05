China's new economic district Xiongan punishes property speculators

SHIJIAZHUANG, April 5 (Xinhua) -- The preparatory committee for Xiongan New Area in northern China announced Wednesday that seven people had been arrested for real estate violations.

By April 4, the committee had discovered 765 real estate violations, according to a statement.

On April 1, China announced it would build Xiongan New Area, a sprawling economic zone about 100 kilometers southwest of Beijing. The new area spans the counties of Xiongxian, Rongcheng and Anxin.

"After news of the Xiongan area became public, the behavior and hype of speculators pushed housing prices to a new high," the statement said.

The committee said it will continue to address inconsistencies in the the trade and construction of houses, and will work toward achieving a stable real estate market, the statement said.

