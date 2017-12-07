China, Maldives to cooperate more on Belt and Road

Source: Xinhua| 2017-12-07 19:16:06|Editor: pengying

Chinese President Xi Jinping (2nd R) and his wife Peng Liyuan (1st R) pose for group photos with Maldives President Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom (2nd L) and his wife at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 7, 2017. Xi held talks with Yameen in Beijing on Thursday. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

BEIJING, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- China and the Maldives on Thursday agreed to jointly promote the Belt and Road Initiative to inject new impetus into bilateral ties.

The consensus was reached during talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and visiting Maldives President Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom.