Xi welcomes countries to ride fast train of internet, digital economy

Source: Xinhua| 2017-12-03 18:33:42|Editor: Mengjie

Video Player Close

WUZHEN, Zhejiang, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said China hopes to encourage countries around the world to take a ride on the express train of internet and digital economic development.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks in a congratulatory letter to the Fourth World Internet Conference, which opened Sunday in the east China town of Wuzhen.

The conference, which runs from Sunday to Tuesday, has the theme "Developing digital economy for openness and shared benefits -- building a community of common future in cyberspace."

In his letter, Xi expressed a sincere welcome to government representatives, heads of international organizations, experts, scholars, and entrepreneurs who are attending the conference.

He expressed hopes that the delegates will draw on collective wisdom and enhance mutual understanding so as to deepen exchanges and cooperation on the internet and digital economy, and make the development of the internet better serve the well-being of all people worldwide.

Xi pointed out that the development of the internet has posed many new challenges for the sovereignty, security, and development interests of the world's countries.

"Building a community of common future in cyberspace has increasingly become the widespread common understanding of international society," he said.

Xi said China hopes to work with the international community to respect cyberspace sovereignty and carry forward the spirit of partnership to commonly advance development, safeguard security, participate in governance, and share the benefits.

"China's door to the world will never close, but will only open wider," he said.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and member of the CPC Central Committee Secretariat, delivered a keynote speech at the opening ceremony.

Wang said China is willing to conform to the historic opportunities brought by the development of the internet and use the digital economy as an important driving force to promote the openness, cooperation, exchange, and sharing in cyberspace and build a community of common future in cyberspace.

"We should promote security, construct a fine order, and build a secure, stable and prosperous cyberspace," Wang said.

He also met with guests at the conference and visited an internet expo.

Over 1,500 guests from more than 80 countries and regions, including government representatives, heads of international organizations, leading figures of internet companies, online celebrities, experts and scholars, attended the conference.