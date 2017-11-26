Chinese delegation visits Asia to introduce CPC party congress

Source: Xinhua| 2017-11-26 21:35:21|Editor: Liangyu

TOKYO/SEOUL/ULAN BATOR, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese delegation introducing the achievements of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) ended its three-nation Asia tour on Sunday, which has taken them to Mongolia, South Korea and Japan.

The delegation, headed by He Yiting, executive vice president of the Party School of the CPC Central Committee, met with local political party leaders and held briefing sessions with party officials, friendly groups, major media and think tanks in the three countries to introduce the spirit and significance of the CPC party congress.

On their parts, the host countries congratulated on the success of the 19th CPC National Congress and vowed to enhance bilateral relations.

During its stay from Thursday to Sunday in Japan, the delegation, invited by Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its coalition partner the Komeito party, met with Toshihiro Nikai, secretary-general of the LDP, Yoshihisa Inoue, secretary-general of the Komeito party, and Sadayuki Sakakibara, chairman of the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren).

The Japanese side spoke highly of the achievements and significance of the CPC congress and expressed the wishes for continued improvement and development of bilateral relations.

At the invitation of the South Korean foreign ministry, the delegation visited South Korea from Tuesday to Thursday and met with officials from South Korea's National Assembly, political parties and the government.

The South Korean side lauded the influence of the party congress to the world.

They agreed the visit has enhanced South Korea's understanding of the CPC party congress and China's future development, and that the country stands ready to promote development of South Korea-China relations.

Before the two countries, the delegation also visited Mongolia on Nov. 19-21 and the Mongolian side spoke highly of the historic achievements made by China and expected to push for greater development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.