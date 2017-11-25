China congratulates Mnangagwa on taking office as Zimbabwe's president

Source: Xinhua| 2017-11-25 00:14:37|Editor: Zhou Xin

BEIJING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday sent a congratulatory message to Zimbabwe's new president Emmerson Mnangagwa, a foreign ministry spokesperson said.

Xi said in the congratulatory message that China and Zimbabwe are good friends, partners and brothers. Bilateral ties have withstood the test of time and changing international situation.

China values the traditional friendship with Zimbabwe and stands ready to work together for strengthening all-round cooperation and advancing bilateral ties, so as to bring benefits to the two countries and two peoples, according to spokesperson Geng Shuang.

Mnangagwa was sworn in as the president of Zimbabwe Friday.