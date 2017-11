Source: Xinhua| 2017-11-24 19:22:44|Editor: Mengjie

BEIJING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- China pays great attention to the peace process in Myanmar, and is willing to play a constructive role in this regard for the security and stability in their border areas, President Xi Jinping said here Friday.

Xi made the remarks while meeting with Myanmar's Commander-in-Chief of Defense Services Sen-Gen Min Aung Hlaing.