Saudi Arabia orders its citizens to leave Lebanon

Lebanon's outgoing Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri is seen at the governmental palace in Beirut, Lebanon Oct. 24, 2017. (Reuters pic)

RIYADH, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- Saudi Arabia on Thursday warned its citizens against travelling to Lebanon and asked those who are in Lebanon to leave as soon as possible.

"Due to the situation in Lebanon, the kingdom calls on its citizens, visitors and residents to leave Lebanon as soon as possible," said a brief statement by Saudi Foreign Ministry.

On Saturday, Lebanese outgoing Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced his resignation in Riyadh. He accused Iran, a major foe of Saudi Arabia, of interfering in Lebanese internal affairs through the militant group Hezbollah, and said his life is in danger.

But Hezbollah accused Saudi Arabia of forcing Hariri to resign and putting him under house arrest.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun has said he would not consider Hariri's resignation until he returns to capital Beirut to make explanations.