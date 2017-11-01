Sudan president arrives in Khartoum for talks on bilateral issues

Source: Xinhua| 2017-11-01 21:03:30|Editor: ying

Video Player Close

KHARTOUM, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- South Sudan's President Salva Kiir Mayardit on Wednesday arrived in Khartoum for an official two-day visit to Sudan, that aims at normalizing the bilateral ties.

He was received upon arrival at Khartoum airport by Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir.

"This is a historical visit and it aims for a relationship that we all hope it would be fruitful so that we can work together for the prosperity of our two peoples and for stability, security and peace in both Sudan and South Sudan," Ahmed Bilal Osman, Sudan's information minister and government spokesman, told reporters upon Kiir's arrival.

Michael Makuei, South Sudan's information minister and government spokesman, for his part, said that "this visit tends to improve the relations between the two countries, particularly that the conditions in the two countries necessitate the two governments to work together to achieve the interests of the people in the two countries."

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir and his South Sudanese counterpart Salva Kiir Mayardit are scheduled to hold talks on bilateral issues at the presidential palace here later on the day.

The South Sudanese president is also set to meet with Sudan's First Vice-President and Prime Minister Bakri Hassan Saleh.

Sudan and South Sudan have failed to implement a comprehensive cooperation agreement they signed in September 2012 in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa under the patronage of the African Union.

The agreement included a package of understandings relating to security, citizens' status, border and economic issues and others relating to oil and trade.

However, the signed agreement did not tackle the issues of Abyei and border demarcation.

The border issue represents one of the biggest obstacles hindering the settlement of differences between Sudan and South Sudan.