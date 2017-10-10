Russian fighter jet crashes in Syria, killing all aboard

Photo taken on Oct. 21, 2015 shows a Russian Sukhoi Su-24 taking off from the Hmeimim airbase in the Latakia province, Syria. (Xinhua/Sputnik)

MOSCOW, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- A Russian Su-24 fighter jet crashed during takeoff in the Hmeimim Air Base in Syria Tuesday, killing all its crew, local media reported, citing a Russian Defense Ministry statement.

The crew did not have time to eject, the statement said, without disclosing the number of people aboard. The Su-24 has a side-by-side seating arrangement, usually consisting of a pilot and a weapon system operator.

The ministry said a technical malfunction could be the possible reason for the crash.