Islamic State recaptures town in Syria's Homs in counterattack

Islamic State (IS) militants recaptured the town of Al-Qaryataynin Syria's Homs Province in fierce counterattack. (AFP Photo)

DAMASCUS, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- Islamic State (IS) militants have recaptured the town of Al-Qaryatayn in the eastern countryside of Homs Province in central Syria, pro-government al-Watan online daily reported Saturday evening.

The recapture of Al-Qaryatayn comes as part of a recent large-scale counter-offensive by IS in the Syrian desert.

The Syrian forces laid a siege to the town following its recapture by IS, al-Watan said.

The Syrian army dislodged IS militants from the town in April.

The recent attacks from IS aim to release the pressure on its fighters in the eastern province of Deir al-Zour, where the army is tightening the noose on the terror group.

On Thursday, IS militants launched an attack and cut off the road to Deir al-Zour, before the army recaptured it on Friday.

The series of attacks reflect IS determination to survive at a time when it has become the target of international powers.

It is feared that IS may launch more attacks in the desert region, which is not far from the Palmyra road linking the capital Damascus with Deir al-Zour.