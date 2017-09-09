U.S.-backed forces declare battle against IS in Deir al-Zour

Source: Xinhua| 2017-09-09 19:03:53|Editor: Lu Hui

Syrian military vehicles take position on the outskirts of Deir al-Zour city in eastern Syria on Sept. 5, 2017. Following days of intense battles on the outskirts of Deir al-Zour in eastern Syria, the Syrian forces and allied fighters broke Tuesday the three-year siege of the Islamic State (IS) to government-held parts in the city. (Xinhua/Ammar Safarjalani)

DAMASCUS, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) declared an offensive against the Islamic State (IS) in the Deir al-Zour province, where the Syrian army is also advancing against the terror-designated group.

The Deir al-Zour Military Council, allied with the U.S.-backed SDF has started an operation to clear the northern countryside of Deir al-Zour from IS.

This comes as the Russian-backed Syrian forces are advancing against IS from the western and southern countryside of Deir al-Zour.

It's worth noting that both groups are fighting IS separately.

The northern countryside of Deir al-Zour is seen by the U.S. as an area of influence as it's close to the northeastern province of Hasakah, a largely Kurdish-controlled territory.

Ahmad Abu Khawla, a commander of the military council, was cited by local media as saying that the operation aims to drive IS out of the southern countryside of Hasakah, northern and eastern countryside of Deir al-Zour.

The eastern province of Deir al-Zour is important to the U.S. due to its proximity to the Iraqi border, where the U.S. is trying to establish a foothold to quell the cross-border Iranian support to Syria and Lebanon's Hezbollah.

The government has yet to comment on the U.S.-led operation in Deir al-Zour, but it has repeatedly slammed the U.S. coalition as "illegitimate."

It said the Syrian army advance in Deir al-Zour brought down the schemes of the U.S. to fragment Syria.

Now, the Syrian army is advancing in the city, breaking the IS three-year siege on the city and advancing to drive out IS from areas under its control in the city of Deir al-Zour, half of which is under IS control.

The U.S.-backed SDF is already advancing in the northern city of Raqqa, capturing over 60 percent of the city, the de facto capital of IS.