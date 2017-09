Source: Xinhua| 2017-09-03 21:39:27|Editor: An

XIAMEN, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed Sunday to appropriately deal with the latest nuclear test conducted by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

The two leaders agreed to stick to the goal of denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula and keep close communication and coordination to deal with the new situation.