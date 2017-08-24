Kushner says Trump "committed" to achieving peace in Mideast

Source: Xinhua| 2017-08-24 20:28:25|Editor: Yamei

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner (Xinhua file photo/Yin Bogu)

JERUSALEM, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- White House senior adviser Jared Kushner said on Thursday that U.S. President Donald Trump is "committed" to achieving peace in the Middle East.

Kushner, also Trump's son-in-law, made the remarks while meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, along with U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor Dina Powell, and Middle East negotiator Jason Greenblatt.

In their meeting in Jerusalem, Kushner told Netanyahu that Trump "is very committed to achieving a solution here that will be able to bring prosperity and peace to all people in the area."

"We really appreciate the commitment of the prime minister in engaging very thoughtfully and respectfully in the way the president has asked," Kushner said, according to a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office.

Netanyahu said that the U.S. delegation's visit was a "sign of the great alliance between us and the great goals that guide us."

The delegation, arrived in Israel on Wednesday, is scheduled to meet Thursday also with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah.

Over the past three days, the trio met with leaders in the region, including leaders from the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, the White House said.

The visit of the delegation mainly aims to launch a bid to revive the long-stalled Israeli-Palestinian peace talks through talks with local leaders.

Kushner was appointed to help broker a deal between Israel and the Palestinians after Trump took the office.

In his May visit in the region, Trump said he would bring "the ultimate deal" to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, without elaborating on how he plans to do so.

However, commentators were skeptical over the prospects of a significant progress.

The last round of talks between the Israelis and the Palestinians reached an impasse in 2014, mainly over Israel's expansion of the Jewish settlements in the West Bank.