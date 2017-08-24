Chinese state councilor, Tillerson discuss bilateral ties, Afghanistan issue over phone

Source: Xinhua| 2017-08-24 00:15:50|Editor: Mengjie

BEIJING, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi held a telephone conversation Wednesday with U.S. State of Secretary Rex Tillerson on China-U.S. relations and the Afghanistan issue.

China and the United States have been maintaining communication and cooperation in a wide range of areas, which is in the interests of both countries and the world at large, Yang said.

In accordance with the important consensus reached by Chinese President Xi Jinping and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump, the two countries should strengthen high-level exchanges as well as those at various levels and make good preparations for Trump's visit to China within this year, which is at Xi's invitation, he said.

Calling for mutual respect and mutual benefit, Yang voiced hope that the two countries will expand cooperation and properly settle differences so as to keep up a good momentum for the development of China-U.S. relations.

Tillerson, for his part, said that the U.S. side is willing to work with the Chinese side to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and promote communication and cooperation.

President Trump is looking forward to his important visit to China within the year, said Tillerson, expressing hope for concerted efforts to make a success of the visit.

Yang and Tillerson also exchanged views on the current situation of Afghanistan.

China is committed to facilitating Afghanistan's peace and reconciliation process and political dialogue is the only solution to the Afghanistan issue, said Yang.

The international community needs to support Afghanistan in achieving a broad and inclusive political reconciliation, support the Afghan people in pursuing a development path that suits their own national conditions and support the Afghan government in increasing it capability to fight forces of extremism and terrorism, he said.

We need to give attention to the important role Pakistan plays in the Afghanistan issue, and respect Pakistan's sovereignty and security concerns, Yang said.

China stands ready to keep communication and coordination with the United States on the Afghanistan issue and make joint efforts to realize peace and stability in the country and the whole region, he said.