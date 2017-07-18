 
Russia condemns mortar attack against its embassy in Damascus
Photo taken on Sept. 22, 2013 shows the Russian embassy to Syria in Damascus, capital of Syria. (Xinhua/Zhang NaiJie)

MOSCOW, July 17 (Xinhua) -- The Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday strongly condemned the mortar shelling a day before against its embassy in the Syrian capital of Damascus.

Two projectiles were fired from the terrorist-controlled Jobar district in the city and exploded near the Russian embassy, "by lucky chance" causing no casualty nor destruction, said the ministry in a statement.

"Russia's principled line of resolute and uncompromising fight against terrorists in Syria will continue," it said.

The ministry also called on the international community to unite their efforts towards a quick eradication of the hotbed of terrorism in Syria and the whole Middle East.

The Russian embassy in Damascus has been shelled several times since Moscow started to participate in anti-terrorist operations in Syria in September 2015.

Russia has so far withdrawn the majority of its troops from the war-torn country. It is still supporting anti-terrorist and humanitarian missions there.

