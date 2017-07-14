Tillerson leaves Gulf with no breakthrough in Qatar crisis

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson meets with the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain, Kuwait and United Arab Emirates in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia July 12, 2017. (Reuters photo)

DOHA/CAIRO, July 13 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson left Qatar on Thursday with no breakthrough reported in resolving the month-long dispute, which pits the Saudi-led Arab quartet against Qatar.

Tillerson met Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, together with a Kuwaiti mediator, upon winding up his trip.

He met on Wednesday the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain in Jeddah to discuss the escalating issues, in which the four states accused Qatar of supporting extremism and demanded it to curb relations with their arch-rival Iran.

The meetings came after Tillerson visited Kuwait and Qatar, during which he signed an agreement with the Qatari government aiming at combating the financing of terrorism.

The four countries responded to the U.S.-Qatari agreement by releasing a joint statement on Tuesday, saying it is a result of repeated pressures and demands over the past years to Qatar to stop supporting terrorism.

They added that such a step is not sufficient, however, as they will keep watch over Qatar's seriousness in combating all forms of funding, supporting and fostering terrorism.

Tillerson started his Gulf visit on Monday in Kuwait, which is helping mediate the crisis.