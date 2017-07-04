AU to mediate Eritrea-Djibouti border dispute

Source: Xinhua| 2017-07-04 22:25:23|Editor: Mengjie

ADDIS ABABA, July 4 (Xinhua) -- The African Union (AU) Peace and Security Commissioner Smail Chergui will travel later this month to mediate solutions in the border dispute between Djibouti and Eritrea.

The revelation was made on Tuesday by African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat at a press conference after closing of the 29th AU Ordinary summit held from June 27-July 4 in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa.

The Gulf nation of Qatar mediated between the two Red Sea nations in 2010, culminating in a 450 strong Qatari peacekeeping force being stationed in the disputed border.

However, Qatar abruptly removed its forces from the border last month, when both Djibouti and Eritrea backed Saudi Arabia led campaign to isolate Qatar.

Subsequent to the Qatari troops withdrawal, Djibouti accused Eritrea of occupying the disputed border area and appealed to the African Union and the United Nations to resolve the crisis.

Eritrea hasn't yet given its official position on AU's or UN's possible involvement in mediating in its border dispute with Djibouti.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt and United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have accused Qatar of supporting terrorism. Qatar has denied the charge.