People participate in rally to oppose deployment of THAAD system

Source: Xinhua| 2017-04-08 21:20:34|Editor: xuxin

SOUTH KOREA-SEONGJU-PROTEST-THAAD

People holding placards participate in a rally to oppose the deployment of the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system near the Seongju Golf Course, in Seongju, South Korea, on April 8, 2017. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

KEY WORDS: THAAD
