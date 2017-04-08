People participate in rally to oppose deployment of THAAD system

People holding placards participate in a rally to oppose the deployment of the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system near the Seongju Golf Course, in Seongju, South Korea, on April 8, 2017. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)
