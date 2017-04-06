Somalia declares all-out war against Al-Shabaab, reshuffles army chiefs

MOGADISHU, April 6 (Xinhua) -- Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed on Thursday declared all-out war against Al-Shabaab militants, shaking up security and intelligence chiefs a day after twin bombings killed six people and injured over 10 others.

The president named former ambassador to Britain, Mohamed Ali Sanbaloolshe, the new intelligence chief while Jimale Irfid will be the new chief of defense forces in a reshuffle that saw Sanbaloolshe return to his position three years after he was sacked by former president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

President Mohamed also brought back former police Chief Abdihakim Dahir Said to head the police in a day while deputy ambassador to the United States Thabit Mohamed Abdi was named as new Mogadishu Mayor and Governor of Banadir, replacing Yusuf Hussein Jimale.

"The country is at war, this war is against Al-Shabaab. We give the fighters of this group 60 days to surrender to the government, and we will give them a good life," Mohamed told journalists in Mogadishu.

He said the new military and police leadership will steer the war against the militants who have killed several people in their effort to topple the Western-backed government.

"We have new military commanders, whether the army, police and intelligence. We want to strengthen efforts to fight anyone who tries to disrupt the security situation in the country," he said.