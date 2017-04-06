Ecuadorian Electoral Council affirms "total transparency" in presidential election

Source: Xinhua| 2017-04-06 15:28:51|Editor: xuxin

QUITO, April 5 (Xinhua) -- The National Electoral Council (CNE) of Ecuador Wednesday affirmed "total transparency" in Sunday's presidential election and refuted fraud claims made by opposition candidate Guillermo Lasso.

"We guaranteed security and transparency in each one of the phases of the election," Juan Pablo Pozo, president of the CNE, said at a press conference.

Lasso demanded a recount following official results showing he lost a contested runoff to president-elect Lenin Moreno of the ruling PAIS Alliance.

On Tuesday, Ecuador's electoral body officially announced Moreno won the presidential runoff with 51.16 percent of valid votes, while Lasso garnered 48.84 percent, with 99.65 percent of votes counted.

Lasso demanded on Wednesday a recount of the second-round election, as his party claimed vote counts were altered during a computer blackout on election night.

"We are going to demand ... that the votes be recounted one by one, in the entire country," Lasso told reporters at a press conference.

Meanwhile, Lasso's party encouraged supporters to protest in the streets over alleged fraud.

Both candidates declared victory in Ecuador's presidential runoff Sunday after they were placed in the lead by contradictory exit polls.

In response to fraud claims, electoral authorities insisted no incidents were reported during the counting process and said if necessary, they will recount votes at polling centers where results are formally challenged.

Authorities have 10 days to resolve disputes.