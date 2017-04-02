Sudan says Int'l mediation to help achieve peace deal

Source: Xinhua| 2017-04-02 02:39:46|Editor: yan

KHARTOUM, April 1 (Xinhua) -- Sudan government on Saturday announced mediation, led by Germany, Uganda and other countries, to convince Sudanese armed groups of reaching peace deal with Khartoum, Sudanese Media Center (SMC) reported.

"The movements and rejecting parties are obstinate in implementing the roadmap which was signed upon," said Ahmed Bilal Osman, Sudan's information minister and government spokesman, quoted by SMC.

He reiterated Sudan government's readiness to negotiate with the rebels of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement (SPLM)/northern sector and the Darfur armed movements according to the negotiation references for each category.

The negotiation with the Darfur movements would be according to the negotiation reference of the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur, he said.

He also reiterated Sudan government's commitment to implementing the items of the African Union (AU) roadmap, and the ceasefire.

The Sudanese government unilaterally signed in Addis Ababa of Ethiopia the AU-proposed roadmap agreement in March of 2016, which stipulates arrangements related to ceasefire in South Kordofan, Blue Nile and Darfur regions, entering a peace process and involving the armed movements in the national dialogue currently convened in Khartoum.

In August of 2016, the major Sudanese armed movements joined the roadmap agreement.

Sudan has been fighting the rebel Sudan People's Liberation Movement (SPLM)/northern sector in South Kordofan and Blue Nile states since 2011. It has also been fighting armed groups in Darfur since 2003.