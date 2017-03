Ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye leaves the prosecutors' office in Seoul, South Korea, March 22, 2017. South Korean prosecutors on March 27 sought to arrest Park Geun-hye in a corruption investigation. (Xinhua/Lee Sang-ho)

SEOUL, March 30 (Xinhua) -- South Korean former President Park Geun-hye on Thursday appeared in a court in southern Seoul, which will decide whether to issue an arrest warrant for her, TV footage showed.