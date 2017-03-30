China, Russia to deepen and expand economic, trade cooperation: Chinese vice premier

Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang (L) shakes hands with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin before they co-chair a session of the committee for the regular meeting of Chinese and Russian heads of government in Arkhangelsk, Russia on March 29, 2017. Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang said here Wednesday that China and Russia should work together to expand and improve bilateral economic and trade cooperation. (Xinhua/Lu Jinbo)

ARKHANGELSK, Russia, March 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang said here Wednesday that China and Russia should work together to expand and improve bilateral economic and trade cooperation.

Wang made the remarks when he co-chaired with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin a session of the committee for the regular meeting of Chinese and Russian heads of government.

Promoted personally by the Chinese and Russian presidents, the two countries have witnessed frequent high-level exchanges and fruitful cooperation in various fields in recent years, said Wang.

According to Wang, China and Russia achieved growth in bilateral trade in 2016 despite the global economic downturn and the two countries have maintained sound momentum of growth this year.

The Chinese vice premier called on the countries to cement this trend in bilateral trade, expand investment and advance cooperation in major projects with strategic significance.

Wang said China and Russia should expand and improve bilateral economic and trade cooperation to fully demonstrate the high level of the comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination between the two countries.

Rogozin said that Russia spoke highly of the development of this partnership and prioritizes enhancing Russia-China relations when making foreign policies.

The Chinese and Russian top leaders met five times in 2016 and there will be a string of important high-level exchanges soon, according to Rogozin.

Russia is ready to work jointly with China to expand pragmatic cooperation in various areas and ensure fruitful outcomes of the high-level exchanges, Rogozin said.

During the meeting, Wang and Rogozin shared views on the Arctic, nuclear power, agriculture and civil aviation among other issues.