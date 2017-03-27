China, Micronesia to cooperate on Belt and Road

Chinese President Xi Jinping (2nd R) and his wife Peng Liyuan pose for a photo with Micronesian President Peter M. Christian (2nd L) and his wife in Beijing, capital of China, March 27, 2017. Xi held a welcome ceremony for Micronesian President Peter M. Christian before their talks here on Monday. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

BEIJING, March 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping told visiting Micronesian President Peter M. Christian Monday that China welcomed the Pacific island country to participate in the Belt and Road construction.

Through cooperation on the Belt and Road, China and Micronesia can achieve win-win results, Xi said during talks with his Micronesian counterpart.

Proposed by Xi in 2013, the Belt and Road Initiative comprises the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, and is aimed at building a trade and infrastructure network along ancient trade routes.

The initiative has gained the support of over 100 countries and international organizations.

Christian said Micronesia highly appreciated the Belt and Road Initiative and was ready to actively participate in pragmatic cooperation on it.

Micronesia appreciates China's long-term assistance for the country's economic and social development, Christian said.

Xi called on both sides to continue exchanges, and respect each other's core interests and major concerns to consolidate bilateral relations.

The two countries can also push forward cooperation in tourism, agriculture, fisheries, infrastructure and other fields, Xi said, adding China is willing to expand exchanges with Micronesia in the fields of culture, education, youth and cooperation at local level.

Xi said China would further coordination with Micronesia on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, climate change and other major issues to better safeguard the common interests of developing countries.

China supports Micronesia to play an active role in regional affairs, he said.

The Micronesian government firmly adheres to the one-China policy and agrees with China's position on climate change, globalization and other major issues, Christian said, adding that the country was ready to enhance coordination with China to deal with global challenges.

Following their talks, the two heads of state witnessed the signing of bilateral agreement on economic and technological cooperation.

Prior to the talks, Xi held a red-carpet welcoming ceremony for Christian.