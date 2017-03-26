Xinhuanet
Pakistani authorities nab 100 Indian fishermen, 19 boats

Source: Xinhua 2017-03-26 23:34:05

Arrested Indian fishermen sit at a police station in southern Pakistani port city of Karachi, on March 26, 2017. Pakistani authorities detained 100 Indian fishermen on Sunday for allegedly violating the country's maritime boundary, police officials said. (Xinhua/Arshad)

ISLAMABAD, March 26 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani authorities detained 100 Indian fishermen on Sunday for allegedly violating the country's maritime boundary, police officials said.

The Maritime Security Agency (MSA) said 19 boats of were also seized.

The MSA officials handed over the Indians to the police for legal proceedings. They will be produced in a court on Monday, police said.

India and Pakistan routinely arrest fishermen on charges of entering each other's waters as the maritime boundaries between the two countries were poorly defined and many fishing boats lack technologies on locate their precise places.

Pakistani officials insisted that the Indian fishermen allegedly continued to intrude into the country's marine-rich Indus delta region regardless of the livelihood of local fishermen.

