5 killed in eastern Afghanistan's clashes

Afghan policemen inspect the site of Taliban attack on a security checkpoint in Behsood district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, March 26, 2017. Two police personnel and three civilians were killed and two persons wounded in two separate clashes in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar, the provincial government said on Sunday. (Xinhua/Rahman Safi)

JALALABAD, Afghanistan, March 26 (Xinhua) -- Two police personnel and three civilians were killed and two persons were wounded in two separate clashes in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar, the provincial government said on Sunday.

Two policemen and two civilians were killed and one police wounded after Taliban militants attacked a security checkpoint in Behsood district late on Saturday, it said in a statement.

The policemen manning the post also returned fire and several militants were killed and wounded during the gun battle, but their number could not be exactly specified as the militants evacuated their casualties, according to the statement.

In another attack, one child was killed and another teenage wounded when armed militants ambushed a security forces' patrol in neighboring Mumand Dara district in the province, 120 km east of the capital Kabul, also on Saturday evening, the statement noted.

The Taliban militants, who ruled the country before being ousted in late 2001, renewed armed insurgency, killing government troops as well as civilians.

The Taliban insurgency has been on the rampage since the beginning of 2015 when the Afghan security forces assumed full responsibilities of security from the U.S. and NATO troops.