South Sudan rebel movement hit by fresh defections

JUBA, March 25 (Xinhua) -- South Sudan's rebel movement (SPLA-OI) led by former South Sudanese Vice President Riek Machar suffered another blow after six officials from the group joined the splinter faction led by Incumbent Vice President Taban Deng Gai.

The defectors included a senior member of SPLA-IO, Tijwok Hadhir Aguet who previously served as chairperson for Agricultural Affairs in Machar's rebel group.

Tijwok Hadhir Aguet told reporters on Saturday that they joined Gai to implement the peace agreement and also take part in the national dialogue called for by the South Sudanese President Salva Kiir late last year.

"We have already seen the sign of peace in the country, so there is no need for us to stay away not to join the peace process. Dialogue among us can solve the differences within day and fighting can cause destruction without bringing solution to our problems," Aguet said.

South Sudan has been engulfed by war for more than three years since political row between President Kiir and his then deputy Machar escalated into full time civil war.

The conflict has killed tens of thousands and displaced more than 3 million people.

The conflict has been characterized by defections to opposing sides and newly formed armed groups cropping up.