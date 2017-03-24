Xinhuanet
Egypt's Mubarak breathes freedom after six years in detention

Source: Xinhua 2017-03-24 18:45:06

A supporter of Egypt's former President Hosni Mubarak attends a gathering outside Maadi Military Hospital in Cairo, Egypt, March 19, 2017. Dozens of supporters of Egypt's former President Hosni Mubarak held a gathering outside the hospital where he has been held. An Egyptian attorney general ordered on March 13, 2017 the release of former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak after he served his maximum pre-trial detention sentence. Mubarak still had not left the hospital as of Sunday. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

CAIRO, March 24 (Xinhua) -- Egypt's ousted president Hosni Mubarak walked free on Friday for the first time in six years, his lawyer said.

He left the Maadi Military Hospital where he had been detained at 08:00 local time, heading to his home in Heliopolis.

Mubarak, 88 years old, who was overthrown as president of Egypt in 2011 in response to mass protests against his rule, was acquitted by the country's top appeals court on March 2 of murder charges.

Initially arrested in April 2011, two months after stepping down, Mubarak stood trial on charges ranging from corruption to involvement in the killing of protesters who ended his 30-year rule.

Since then, he has spent almost six years in prison and military hospitals.

Mubarak has already served a three-year sentence for embezzling state funds allocated for maintaining presidential palaces, but time he had spent in detention in connection with the murder charges was subtracted from it.

He was originally sentenced to life in prison in 2012 for ordering the murder of 239 demonstrators during the 18-day revolt.

In 2014, an appeals court ordered his retrial along with his senior officials. But the charges were dropped.

Then the public prosecution appealed the retrial and the Court of Cassation, the highest in the country ordered his acquittal on March 2.

 
1 killed, 4 wounded in explosion in Cairo Pakistan to attend Moscow moot on Afghanistan: FM Egypt's former president Mubarak freed from detention: lawyer Cambodian, Chinese diplomats exchange views on bilateral ties, ASEAN-China relations China communicates with the Philippines over naval ship visit: FM Libya seeks to raise oil output to over 1 million bpd by August Philippines' Duterte looking forward to next China trip 1 killed, 4 wounded in explosion in Cairo Hong Kong stocks close 0.13 pct higher Bannladesh police raids militant hideout in northeastern Sylhet city
