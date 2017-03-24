S.Korea protests Japan's distorted history textbooks

SEOUL, March 24 (Xinhua) -- South Korea's foreign ministry on Friday protested Japan's history textbooks for high school students, which reflect Japan's repeated territorial claims to a pair of rocky islets lying halfway between the two countries.

Seoul's foreign ministry said in a spokesman's statement that South Korea strongly protests against the approval in Japan of high school textbooks representing a distorted recognition of history such as Japan's unfair claims to the Dokdo islets, an inherent territory of South Korea.

The statement urged Japan to immediately revise the distorted textbooks, saying the biggest victims to the wrong view of history will become Japan's next generations.

It said Japan should face squarely up to history and take a responsible action on education of next generations.

Earlier in the day, Japan's education ministry announced the approval of high school textbooks reflecting Japan's territorial claims to Dokdo, called Takeshima in Japan.

South Korea has controlled its easternmost islets since the Korean Peninsula's liberation from the 1910-45 colonial rule of Japan. The rocky outcroppings were forcibly incorporated into Japan during the colonization.

The territorial disputes are forecast to worsen the already strained South Korea-Japan ties further.

Japan recalled its ambassador to South Korea and its consul-general in January in protest against the erecting of a girl statue in South Korea's southern port city of Busan.

The girl statue was set up by South Korean civic group activists outside the Japanese consulate in Busan late last year to symbolize the victims of so-called comfort women, a euphemism for Korean women who were forced into sexual slavery for Japanese military brothels before and during World War II.