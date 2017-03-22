Zimbabwean police ban carrying of weapons in public

HARARE, March 21 (Xinhua) -- Zimbabwean police have banned the carrying of dangerous weapons in public for the next three months in the capital Harare amid planned demonstrations by the opposition, the state-controlled Herald newspaper reported Tuesday.

The police also effected the ban in Gwanda District in Matabeleland South, citing an increase in assaults, murder and robbery cases mostly committed by illegal gold panners.

Opposition parties under the banner of the National Electoral Reform Agenda (NERA) have planned to stage a demonstration in Harare on Wednesday this week to protest against government's decision to procure biometric voter registration kits for the 2018 national elections without the involvement of the United Nations Development Program.

A group of war veterans will also hold a meeting in the capital Thursday to discuss their welfare.

Police had initially sought to stop the two meetings, which would now go ahead after being cleared by the High Court.

The Herald quoted Officer Commanding Harare Central District Chief Superintendent Jasper Chizemo as saying that the ban was effected under the Public Order and Security Act in the belief that the weapons were likely to occasion public disorder or breach of peace and might also be used to commit serious crimes like unlawful entry.

"The belief is informed by the notification for public demonstrations lined up in my district of jurisdiction on March 22 2017, I hereby issue an order prohibiting the carrying of such weapons within my district for three months that is from March 22 to June 22, 2017," reads the notice by Chizemo.

The banned weapons include catapults, machetes, axes, knobkerries, knives, swords, daggers and any other traditional weapons likely to cause disorder and breach of peace.

Opposition parties last year staged a series of demonstrations in the capital protesting against economic hardships and alleged corruption in government, resulting in police firing tear gas and water cannon to quell the demonstrations. Enditem