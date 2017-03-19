President Xi meets U.S. Secretary of State

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) meets with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 19, 2017. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

BEIJING, March 19 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping met here Sunday with visiting U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, saying that cooperation is the only correct choice for both countries.

There are important development opportunities resulting from China-U.S. relations, said Xi during the meeting in the Great Hall of People in Beijing.

Xi said he had maintained sound communications with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump through telephone calls and messages, and that they had agreed that the two countries could be good cooperative partners.

To advance China-U.S. ties in a healthy and steady manner, both sides, Xi expressed, could enhance exchanges at high level and various levels; expand cooperation in bilateral, regional and global fields; and properly address and manage sensitive issues.

The two sides should grasp the general direction for the development of China-U.S. relations in an attitude responsible for history and future generations, said Xi.

Xi suggested that the two countries increase strategic trust and mutual understanding, review bilateral ties from long-term and strategic perspectives and expand fields of cooperation for win-win outcomes.

The two countries should also enhance coordination on regional hotspot issues, respect each other's core interests and major concerns and encourage friendly exchanges between the two peoples, said Xi.

Xi also extended welcome to President Trump for a visit to China.

Tillerson said President Trump valued communication with President Xi, and looked forward to meeting Xi and the opportunity for a visit to China.

The U.S. side is ready to develop relations with China based on the principle of no conflict, no confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation, said Tillerson.

It is Tillerson's first visit to China since he assumed office last month. State Councilor Yang Jiechi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held separate meetings with Tillerson on Saturday.

Related:

China, U.S. in talks on meeting between presidents

BEIJING, March 18 (Xinhua) -- China and the United States are now in close communication on arrangements for a meeting between the two presidents and exchanges at other levels, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during his talks with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Saturday.

"We attach great importance to your visit," Wang told Tillerson at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing. Full story

Commentary: Keep up good momentum for China-U.S. ties

BEIJING, March 18 (Xinhua) -- Never before has the China-U.S. relationship been so complicated to comprehend, and too important to fail.