Russia continues to deliver humanitarian aid to Syria

Russian soldiers distribute aid sent from Moscow to Syrian people in the town of Hussainyeh, near Damascus, capital of Syria, on Oct. 8, 2016. (Xinhua/Ammar Safarjalani)

MOSCOW, March 18 (Xinhua) -- Russian servicemen have distributed 6.8 tons of humanitarian aid to nearly 4,000 Syrian citizens in the past 24 hours, the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation said Saturday

The aid was sent out in nine humanitarian events in the provinces of Aleppo, Hama and Daraa, to a total of 3,950 Syrian civilians, the center said in its daily bulletin posted by the Russian Defense Ministry.

In addition, the Russian military also delivered over 20 tons of UN-provided food to the Deir ez-Zor area in eastern Syria and helped dispatch a humanitarian convoy of 21 refrigerators to Mutaiya in Daraa province, the bulletin added.

Russia has been providing Syrian residents with medical help and regular humanitarian aid despite the continuous chaos in the war-torn country.

Statistics shows that the Russian military has delivered 300 tons of humanitarian aid to Syria since the beginning of this year.