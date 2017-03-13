Chinese political advisors make over 5,000 proposals

BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- Altogether 5,210 proposals had been submitted to the annual session of China's top political advisory body as of March 7, according to a report released Monday.

Among them, 4,156 have been formalized after being reviewed, according to the report read out at the closing meeting of the fifth session of the 12th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

Of the total, 34.72 percent centered on economic affairs and 11.67 percent on political issues. Proposals on social affairs and ecological progress accounted for 35.49 percent and 10.13 percent respectively, the report said.

A total of 1,945 national political advisors raised proposals, accounting for 88.41 percent of the total advisors, it said.