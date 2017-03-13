Xinhuanet
首页 时政 国际 港澳 台湾 财经 法治 社会 纪检 体育 科技 军事 文娱 图片 视频 论坛 博客 微博

Chinese political advisors make over 5,000 proposals

Source: Xinhua 2017-03-13 21:11:25

BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- Altogether 5,210 proposals had been submitted to the annual session of China's top political advisory body as of March 7, according to a report released Monday.

Among them, 4,156 have been formalized after being reviewed, according to the report read out at the closing meeting of the fifth session of the 12th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

Of the total, 34.72 percent centered on economic affairs and 11.67 percent on political issues. Proposals on social affairs and ecological progress accounted for 35.49 percent and 10.13 percent respectively, the report said.

A total of 1,945 national political advisors raised proposals, accounting for 88.41 percent of the total advisors, it said.

 
Chinese political advisors make over 5,000 proposals
                 Source: Xinhua | 2017-03-13 21:11:25 | Editor: huaxia

BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- Altogether 5,210 proposals had been submitted to the annual session of China's top political advisory body as of March 7, according to a report released Monday.

Among them, 4,156 have been formalized after being reviewed, according to the report read out at the closing meeting of the fifth session of the 12th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

Of the total, 34.72 percent centered on economic affairs and 11.67 percent on political issues. Proposals on social affairs and ecological progress accounted for 35.49 percent and 10.13 percent respectively, the report said.

A total of 1,945 national political advisors raised proposals, accounting for 88.41 percent of the total advisors, it said.

分享
Chinese political academy holds seminar for Christian representatives
CPC holds consultative meeting on senior political advisor election
China's top political advisory body begins closing meeting of annual session
China's top political advisory body to conclude annual session
Chinese FM holds talks with Danish counterpart in Beijing
Chinese FM holds talks with Danish counterpart in Beijing
Scenery of Ali Mountains in SE China's Taiwan
Scenery of Ali Mountains in SE China's Taiwan
Snow scenery at Pingliang City in NW China's Gansu
Snow scenery at Pingliang City in NW China's Gansu
Students take part in recruitment test of Xiamen Airlines
Students take part in recruitment test of Xiamen Airlines
Australia's FM attends Fullerton Lecture in Singapore
Australia's FM attends Fullerton Lecture in Singapore
Afghan forces raid Taliban-run detention center, 32 hostages freed
Afghan forces raid Taliban-run detention center, 32 hostages freed
At least two killed in Mogadishu car bomb blast: police
At least two killed in Mogadishu car bomb blast: police
Boys searche for recyclable items in garbage dump of Yemen
Boys searche for recyclable items in garbage dump of Yemen
Kenya's Kipyegon, Tirop ready for world cross country challenge in Uganda HK to impose waste disposal charging in 2019 Chinese FM holds talks with Danish counterpart in Beijing Several killed, others injured as suicide attack targets mini-bus in Kabul Parts of statue lifted at site of new archeological discovery in Cairo Former Tanzanian president Kikwete forms health, education foundation Kenya's institute seeks to help start-ups tap foreign investments Pakistan reiterates support to war-shattered Yemen Kenyan banks urged to embrace Chinese Yuan Egyptian attorney general orders release of former president Mubarak
Indonesia Fashion Week 2017 opens in Jakarta
Indonesia Fashion Week 2017 opens in Jakarta
Highlights of Miss Universe 2016
Highlights of Miss Universe 2016
Photos of the year: Selected Xinhua domestic pics in 2016
Photos of the year: Selected Xinhua domestic pics in 2016
Xinhua selects world news photos of 2016
Xinhua selects world news photos of 2016
Highlights of Chinese Air Force in 2016
Highlights of Chinese Air Force in 2016
Eye feast given by nature in 2016
Eye feast given by nature in 2016
23 panda cubs send New Year greetings
23 panda cubs send New Year greetings
Miss Universe red carpet event held in the Philippines
Miss Universe red carpet event held in the Philippines
Back to Top Close
010020070750000000000000011106041361257731