Mainland official urges two-way openness in investment with Taiwan

Miao Wei, Minister of Industry and Information Technology, communicates with journalists after a press conference on "Made in China 2025" plan for the fifth session of the 12th National People's Congress in Beijing, capital of China, March 11, 2017. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland official on Saturday called for two-way openness in investment across the Taiwan Strait.

"We will continue to encourage and support Taiwan business investment in the mainland, and meanwhile hope Taiwan will be more open toward mainland investment," Miao Wei, minister of industry and information technology, said at a press conference on the sidelines of the annual parliamentary session.

Businesses between the mainland and Taiwan are more complementary than competitive in nature, and cooperation would benefit both sides, he said.

The mainland treats all enterprises equally without any discrimination, he added.