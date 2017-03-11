Putin, Erdogan hail Russia-Turkey ties, pledge cooperation on Syria

MOSCOW, March 10 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan hailed improved bilateral ties between the two countries on Friday, as they pledged to keep on working together to end the turmoil in Syria.

The two leaders held talks at the Kremlin to discuss strategic aspects of the development of Russian-Turkish bilateral relations, as well as cooperation to address pressing global and regional issues, especially conflicts in Syria and Iraq.

"The ceasefire in Syria is generally holding thanks to the well-coordinated efforts of Russia, Turkey and Iran." Putin said, "We agreed with our Turkish colleagues to continue our cooperation in fighting terrorist groups, above all ISIS, working together through our military and special services."

Cooperation on the Syria issue between Russia and Turkey marked a sharp turnaround for the two nations, which have supported opposing sides in Syria for years. Both countries are now pushing forward the Astana talks aimed at addressing the fighting in Syria, with the third round of such talks scheduled in the middle of the month.

"As far as security matters in our region are concerned, I believe that it takes joint efforts to end bloodshed in Syria," Erdogan said after the meeting.

During the meeting, the two leaders also discussed bilateral affairs including cooperation in trade, energy, investment and infrastructure.

"I would like to emphasize that we regard Turkey as a very important partner...Key bilateral mechanisms were recently re-established." Putin said.

Erdogan noted that cooperation plans for the natural gas pipeline called Turkish Stream and the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Turkey have also started getting back on track. Both projects were suspended amid the escalated tensions at the end of 2015.

The talks concluded with the signing of multiple agreements, including the wide-ranging cooperation program for 2017-2020 aimed at stabilizing the mutual flow of goods, services and capital, and the establishing of a new joint investment fund with a capital of up to 1 billion U.S. dollars.