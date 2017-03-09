UN Security Council slams deadly terrorist attacks in Kabul

UNITED NATIONS, March 8 (Xinhua) -- The UN Security Council on Wednesday "condemned in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack" in the Afghan capital of Kabul earlier in the day.

"Terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security," said the 15-nation UN body in a press statement.

"The members of the Security Council underlined the need to bring perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism to justice," the statement said.

More than 120 people were killed or injured after gunmen disguised as medical personnel stormed a military hospital near Kabul's heavily fortified diplomatic quarter on Wednesday.

The Amaq news agency affiliated with the Islamic State (IS) said the terror group claimed responsibility for the attack.