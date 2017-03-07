 Home Page | Photos | Video | Forum | Most Popular | Special Reports | Biz China Weekly
Turkey's Erdogan to visit Russia for high-level talks
Source: Xinhua   2017-03-07

ANKARA, March 7 (Xinhua) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Russia and meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on March 10, the presidency announced in a statement Tuesday.

The sixth High-Level Cooperation Council meeting in Moscow will be attended by Erdogan and Putin, and include government ministers from both sides.

The two leaders will exchange views on regional and international issues, particularly Syrian issue, said the statement.

"Several agreements will be signed during the visit, which is expected to contribute to the development of Turkish-Russian relations," it added.

The last meeting of two leaders was held last August.

Strains have been eased between Turkey and Russia, as the two sides began a reconciliation process in 2016 following Turkey's apology for downing a Russian jet on the Syrian-Turkish border.

