Military urged to study Xi's remarks on ministerial-level workshop

BEIJING, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's military and armed police are ordered to carefully study the remarks made by President Xi Jinping at the opening session of a workshop.

According to a circular issued by the general office of the Central Military Commission (CMC), the CMC called on officers and soldiers to study and understand the remarks by Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the CMC.

At the workshop on the Sixth Plenary Session of the 18th CPC Central Committee, attended by provincial and ministerial officials on Feb. 13, Xi told leading officials to practice strict self-discipline and eliminate privileges.

The circular urged leading military officials to be brave in self-examination and conduct strict self-discipline.

Officers and soldiers should acquire the norms of political life within the Party in the new era and the regulation on intra-Party supervision, Xi's remarks on strict CPC governance, and the new concept of managing state affairs, the circular said.

The circular called on to further the anti-corruption drive, eliminate the pernicious influence of Guo Boxiong and Xu Caihou, two corrupt former CMC vice chairmen, and work for better political life in the armed forces.

It also urged to deepen national defense and military reform, and improve military preparedness and fighting capacity, it said.

