China Focus: What to expect from China's annual "two sessions"

BEIJING, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- The annual sessions of China's top legislative and advisory bodies, scheduled to be convened in early March, are expected to discuss and approve a national development framework with some new elements.

The fifth sessions of the 12th National People's Congress (NPC) and the 12th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), also known as the "two sessions," will be the first national assembly following a major political meeting in October last year, at which Xi Jinping was endorsed as "the core" of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Following is a list of key words and phrases that will be important during the forthcoming two sessions.

-- "The CPC Central Committee with Xi Jinping as the core"

The NPC deputies and political advisors will discuss state policies essential to the development goals set by the central government, as well as Xi Jinping's thoughts on governance. Xi's role as the core of the CPC Central Committee is expected to be stressed at the sessions.

-- "Fulfill the 13th Five-year Plan in time"

China is striving for full implementation of its 13th Five-Year Plan (2016-2020), a fundamental guide to ensuring China becomes a well-off society, after achieving a good start last year. The strategic plan outlines policy framework and priorities, with emphasis on innovation strategy, poverty reduction, and environmental protection.

-- "Growth target"

As the world's second-largest economy, China's GDP growth rate is always highlighted during the two sessions. The country reported 6.7-percent GDP growth in 2016, the lowest level in nearly three decades, but likely to top all other major economies.

China has aimed for average annual growth of more than 6.5 percent from 2016 to 2020.

-- "Supply-side structural reform"

Thanks to the reform, China's economic structure has been improved with new momentum. The country will comprehensively deepen supply-side structural reform and make it a key task in agriculture in 2017. China aims for tangible progress in key reform tasks such as cutting overcapacity.

-- "The 19th National Congress of the CPC"

The 19th CPC National Congress to be held late this year will elect new Party leadership and draw a blueprint for the future socialist construction cause, and is vital to realizing the goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects by 2020. The two sessions will be eyed as a platform for preparation for the congress.

-- "Draft General Provisions of Civil Law"

NPC deputies will review the draft general provisions of civil law of China. The general provisions will be guiding principles of the civil law and of great significance for protecting civil rights.

-- "Globalization"

At a time when certain Western powers are retreating into protectionism and isolation, China has been promoting the globalization of the economy in a spirit of openness and inclusiveness. China will unswervingly continue to open up and push globalization with Chinese wisdom.

-- "Belt and Road Initiative"

The Belt and Road Initiative, put forward by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013, has won the active participation of people across China and dozens of countries and regions. China plans to host a Belt and Road forum for international cooperation this year to brainstorm about interconnected development.

-- "Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao"

People also expect signals on cross-Strait ties and the development of Hong Kong and Macao. Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen's refusal to recognize the 1992 Consensus, which stresses the one-China principle, has hampered cross-Strait communication.

In 2017, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region will elect a new chief executive and celebrate the 20th anniversary of its return to the motherland.

-- "Diplomacy"

After hosting the G20 Summit last year, China will host the Belt and Road forum for international cooperation and the ninth BRICS leaders' summit this year.

China's diplomacy in 2017 will face various tests, including how to maintain good, win-win relations with the United States under the Trump administration.

-- "National Defense"

This year marks the 90th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army (PLA). Information on China's defense budget will be released during the two sessions.