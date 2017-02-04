EU hails "sensible ways" to migration, cautious on transatlantic ties

Leaders of EU and European countries pose for a family photo outside the presidential palace after the first round table discussion of the EU informal summit in Valletta, Malta, Feb. 3, 2017. (Xinhua/Mark Zammit Cordina)

by Liu Fang, Shuai Rong

VALLETTE, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- The European Union (EU) hailed the measures of more cooperation with Libya adopted Friday at its Malta informal summit as "sensible ways" to address migration.

In the meantime, EU leaders stayed cautious when commenting on the transatlantic relations, which was rattled by openly hostile pronouncements by the new U.S. administration.

"This is the first time all member states have managed to achieve important progress and unity," said Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat whose country hosts the current EU presidency.

"Management of migration is not about black and white, doing nothing or resorting to extreme measures, but sensible ways in which we can move ahead," he said.

After a work session on external dimension of migration, European leaders agreed on an action plan to stem the migration flow into Europe along the Central Mediterranean route.

Among the top priorities were training, equipment and support to the Libyan national coast guard, further efforts to disrupt smuggling business, and supporting the development of local communities in Libya.

To cover the most urgent funding needs now and throughout 2017, the European Commission has decided to mobilize as a first step an additional 200 million euros (216 million U.S. dollars) for the North Africa window of the Fund and to give priority to migration-related projects concerning Libya.

Apart from hailing the "immediate operational measures that should help reduce migrants and save lives", EU President Donald Tusk welcomed the memorandum of understanding signed Thursday between Italy with Libya.

In the memorandum Rome has pledged money, training and equipment to help the UN-backed Libyan government to manage its vast desert borders and boost its limited coast guard fleet.

"Libya is in a particular situation and the Libyan government faces challenges but that is not an excuse not to engage," said Muscat.

The agreement now provides for assistance to the Libyan government in the management of camps where potential refugees are held. They are now in a dire situation, not properly managed, he said.

On the Transatlantic ties, Tusk said the cooperation between the EU and the United States remains an "absolute priority" for the bloc because it has until now been "a key pillar of the free world".

During the Malta summit, EU leaders were prudent from voicing harsh comments. Instead, they stressed the importance that the EU must stay confident and stick to its principles whilst maintaining dialogue with Washington.

"We know that today we have no other option than to regain confidence in our own strength," Tusk told a press conference ahead of the second session which will focus on the future global role of the EU.

"The only real threat is not being enlightened enough towards challenges. If you are not united and positive enough, that could be a real threat," he added.

In his letter to EU 27 leaders, Tusk also pointed out as internal threats "the rise in anti-EU, nationalist, increasingly xenophobic sentiment in the EU itself".

"Europe has its fate in its own hands. The more we are clear about how we define our role in the world, the better we can also take care of our transatlantic relations," German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters.

Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern said: "Today we have pretty mixed feelings, to be honest, because the tangible aspects of Mr. Trump's policy raise some concerns. It could be a catalyst for a stronger, more united Europe."

Muscat said there were concerns among the EU's member states about some decisions taken and attitudes adopted by the Trump administration.

"However there was no sense of anti-Americanism," Muscat said.

"There was a sense we need to engage with the USA just the same, but we cannot stay silent where there are principles involved," he said.

"Now we are living in different historic times and we need to get our act together. Unity for unity's sake is not enough. We need a significant debate on the future of the EU," said the Maltese Prime Minister.

