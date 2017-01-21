Russia to keep Tartus facility in Syria for 49 years

MOSCOW, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- Syria will allow Russia to keep its naval facility in Tartus port in the Mediterranean for at least 49 years, according to an agreement just signed between Moscow and Damascus.

"The deal is valid for 49 years and may be automatically extended every 25 years after its expiry," said the agreement, which was signed on Wednesday and released on Friday by the Russian government.

In the deal, Russia and Syria agreed to expand and overhaul the maintenance infrastructure in Tartus, which was established in 1977 and is currently Russia's sole support facility in the Mediterranean.

The deal allows Russia to deploy up to 11 warships, including nuclear-powered combat vessels, to the Syrian port.

According to the agreement, Russia can ship in or withdraw from Tartus any weaponry, ammunition, equipment and materials necessary for maintaining its function and security of its staff and family members as well as crews and contractors without any customs fees.

The Tartus facility, designed to maintain peace and stability in the region, is of defensive nature and is not aimed against other countries, the document said.